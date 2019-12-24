Luffy's (NW) skills in a new One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 video

Share it:

There are still several months to go before One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, but thanks to the many insights shared by Bandai Namco we are having the opportunity to get to know the new Omega Force musou even better.

Today, for example, we can study in depth the skill that Monkey D. Luffy (New World) will be able to use in battle to get rid of the hours of enemies that stand between him and his objectives. This version of the character, easily recognizable thanks to the straw hat given to him by Shanks, is extremely dynamic, and alternates between the fast attacks of the Gear Second and the powerful ones of the Gear Third. Unlike its younger version, Monkey D. Luffy (New World) uses fewer hits based on his rubber skills, preferring one linear and elegant fighting style.

Halfway through the film, space is also given to his Gear Fourth Boundman form, which combines the power deriving from its giant and elastic body with high mobility. Finally, space to the very rapid Gear Fourth Snakeman: When he takes this form, Luffy is the only character in the game who can score an 8-hit combo in the air.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, remember, will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on March 27, 2020. If you have not already done so, we advise you to watch the gameplay video based on the Enies Lobby saga shown at Jump Last weekend's party.