Luffy's exhilarating dubbing in ONE PIECE: Stampede

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With over 9.3 billion yen collected, ONE PIECE: Stampede it is one of the most prolific TOEI Animation films in recent years, thanks also to a more "visual" component. But if artistically the film is a joy for the eyes, the Spanish friends are not of the same opinion as regards the dubbing.

Despite the "culture of the original language" Italy boasts of some of the best voice actors in the world, thanks above all to an enviable actor training. This also made it possible to identify our voices with the difficult role of animated characters, giving rise to interpretations worthy of the Japanese counterpart. Not all countries, however, have voice actors capable of respecting the value of a work, creating interpretations that are, to say the least, questionable.

In Spain, Luffy's dubbing into ONE PIECE: Stampede it was a cause for big laughs in the room, due to an actor's performance considered inappropriate for the character. In this regard, at the bottom of the news we took the opportunity to attach a short clip of the trailer in Spanish of the feature film that generated many laughs among fans. Before referring to the video, we remind you that our Interview with Gigi Rosa, the director of dubbing in Italy of the latest film related to the franchise of Eiiichiro Oda.

And you, instead, ran a laugh at hearing Luffy's voice in Spanish? Tell us what you think of it with a comment below.