Luffy VS Kaido in the stunning new ONE PIECE collectible figurine

The battle in the flower capital turned against Monkey D. Rufy, captain of the crew of the straw hat pirates and protagonist of ONE PIECE, against Kaido of the Hundred Beasts, one of the four emperors and main enemy of the Wanokuni saga. This clash ended with an absolute defeat for our rubber protagonist.

Despite the scorching defeat and incarceration, the battle between Luffy and Kaido had several epic and beautiful moments to watch. LC Studio decided to immortalize one of these situations with a collectible figurine.

ONE PIECE fans will be able to get their hands on the model that you can see in the tweet below in the first quarter of 2021 and can already pre-order it from the dedicated website. Unfortunately, there is no price or size information, so we can not help but admire the realization he sees Luffy in Wanokuni’s clothes, or the red and blue kimono.

The the protagonist of ONE PIECE is above Kaido’s head in a dragon version, apparently beaten but with his jaws still wide open. The Straw Hat Pirate is about to deliver another blow with his glowing right hand, a sign that he is using one of his Gear to launch a stunning Red Hawk.

We could see this battle in chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE in a few months, while Zoro is also the protagonist in a powerful-looking figure.