Luffy, Sabo and Ace from ONE PIECE go from brothers to sisters with the latest cosplay

February 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
During their childhood, the trio of children formed by Ace, Sabo and Luffy he roamed the forests of the kingdom of Goa on the island of Dawn. The period spent there by the protagonist of ONE PIECE has served to cement the friendship with those who will later be his two acquired brothers, unfortunately one of whom was lost in the Marineford war.

Many imagine the trio still united even as adults: the same Eiichiro Oda in one of the ONE PIECE magazines he prepared a What If that presented the three boys together after the battle that also saw Whitebeard die. For fans, however, it is easier to literally bring the characters to life by playing them with cosplay.

They then sprang up on the net a Luffy, an Ace and a Sabo gathered in the same photo, as you can see at the bottom, only with one peculiarity: they have been transformed into girls. On the Lenoxknightofficial page, a photo appeared that immediately went viral with i three brothers suddenly become sisters. Genderbent cosplay magic, or maybe an Ivankov eager to use his Devil Fruit. What do you think of the three girls you can admire at the bottom?

ONE PIECE is a franchise that has allowed fans to create many cosplay and just on Ace girl version there have been several over time.

