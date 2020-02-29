Entertainment

Luffy may be caught between two fires in Wano's narrative arc

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
As it has accustomed us for years, Eiichiro Oda he loves to put his characters in thorny situations to give the story much more drama and suspense. In Wano's narrative arc, our aspiring hero Pirate King may find himself between two too great dangers.

In episode 923 we witness the arrival of the powerful Empress Big Mom on the samurai island. The pirate has in mind to make our Luffy pay dearly for the events that occurred on the island of Whole Cake, its operating base and domain. At that juncture, as you will remember, Luffy, Nami, Brook and Chopper had gone to the island of the Empress to save their friend Sanji, forced to a marriage of convenience with Charlotte Pudding, thirty-fifth daughter of Big Mom. After a series of vicissitudes, our people flee very fortunately, but between Luffy and Big Mom there has not yet been a decisive clash, given the disparity of the forces on the field. Is it time for the final confrontation between the two now? But will Luffy be able to manage not one, but two emperors whose strength is truly overwhelming? We will know in the next episodes.

Meanwhile in the One Piece manga the story of Oden, the previous Shogun of the island of Wano, betrayed by the perido has ended Orochi. To leave you with more cheerful news, we see Luffy appear at the Brazilian carnival celebrations. Moreover, the most attentive fans will remember, Oda himself declared that in our world Luffy would be of Brazilian nationality.

