Luffy in Gear Second conquers everyone with the latest ONE PIECE Funko POP created by a fan

Fans of ONE PIECE they are always looking for merchandising and products related to their favorite anime and manga. In the story there are many characters with different varieties and shapes and it is sometimes difficult to reproduce them all, especially with models and action figures that usually cover only the most charismatic individuals.

Besides the ONE PIECE models dedicated to characters like Drakule Mihawk, one of the most sought-after types of figurines is that of the Funko POP. Characteristic for their chibi-style features, they are also among the most customized or even reproduced amateurly. With that in mind, a fan decided to post his latest creation on Reddit.

At the bottom you can observe the protagonist of ONE PIECELuffy, portrayed in the iconic pose of the Gear Second. First introduced to Enies Lobby, this technique was able to break down Blueno. The statuette created by the fan puts Luffy in the same power activation pose seen in the anime and manga, while his skin stands out with the pink Big Babol. Obviously there is no lack of details on the hair and the divided note of the protagonist consisting of a red jacket, blue shorts and sandals.

You would buy this Funko POP by ONE PIECE if it were on the market? Meanwhile, fans of the manga must unfortunately take note of a surprise break not announced by Weekly Shonen Jump.