Luffy becomes the protagonist of an intense scene in the last chapter of ONE PIECE

The manga of one piece is now in full swing. Each chapter is proving more exciting than the previous one, with incredible twists and goosebumps. Things for Luffy is allies begin to get serious, the Wano saga now reaches its peak and fans are transported into the whirlwind of events.

If you are following the manga week after week, then you know what we are talking about. You know as well as the last two chapters in particular, as far as pure action is concerned little and nothing happened, it is emotionally and revelations they have left its mark. And according to the first advances on the next chapter out, 977, it would seem that other new truths are waiting to be discovered. Truth about Kaidospecifically, enemy number one is more fearful than this narrative arc which is proving to be among the best ever made by Oda.

In the last chapter they happened two interesting things. The first and most exciting is the unexpected return of a character who blew all fans from the chair for happiness, but which also made Luffy and his whole crew rejoice, let's talk about the legendary fish man Jinbe. The second instead are the villainous actions that the traitor Kenjuro is pursuing.

As seen in the previous chapter, he had managed to kidnap by deception Lord Momonosuke just before they made their appearance Luffy, Kid, Law and their crews. Recently, however, he decided to cut the rope, taking away the legendary son with him Oden, to report to the ruthless Orochi. It was just when he had a huge bird on his back the traitor was leaving with Monomosuke, who reassured everyone that he would survive and to think only of killing Orochi and Kaido, that Luffy became the protagonist giving the charge to everyone with words that only he can say.

Indeed, when Straw Hat recognized the efforts that Oden's son was doing to be a man, shouted after him words of hope. "Well said Momo!" he began. "Even if you are a crybaby boy who gives himself a lot of air with his samurai hair! Try to survive! We will come to save you, I promise! After all, we are friends! ". This was the moment when the little lord shed tears of joy mixed with fear for the fate that awaits him.

As usual, Luffy always manages to give the charge and find words of hope even in the most desperate situations. What do you think of the last chapter and the promise of Straw Hat? Let us know below in the comments.