Luffy and Sanji land in the universe of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in an epic crossover

One Piece e JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are two totally different works, but one fan created a meeting point and created a hilarious crossover. The Straw Hat Pirates land in the world of Joestars!

When One Piece is about to reach the historic thousandth chapter and the end of the saga, Luffy and Sanji leave the town of Wano to meet the protagonists of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Reddit user Trun_Godword shared a hilarious meme in which Luffy attempts to snatch food from the blonde chef’s refrigerator. The artwork is taken from one of the funniest moments in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 3, Stardust Crusaders, and the result is simply spectacular.

The two protagonists of One Piece, designed in JoJo style, are just perfect and they fully fit the work of Hirohiko Araki. It is not the first time that this franchise has starred in a crossover. Some time ago, the Stand Gold Experience of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was recreated in a LEGO version.

As the One Piece manga continues its regular weekly publication, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is currently on hiatus. The sixth season of the animated series has yet to be confirmed by the animation studio David Production, but most likely it will follow the events of Jolyne, daughter of Jotaro Kujo. Waiting for news, let’s enjoy this hilarious description of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stands.