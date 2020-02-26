Ludwika Paleta denies that he will leave the performance

Share it:

Through Twitter, Ludwika Paleta, who was born in Krakow, Poland and is Mexican nationalized, clarifies through Twitter that he will not leave his artistic career and also tells how the rumor broke out.

Ludwika Paleta, who is currently participating in the theater play Perfect Unknowns in Mexico City, told reporters days ago that as soon as she finishes this project she will take a few days of vacation with her children.

The above was misunderstood by some journalists, according to the actress herself, and clarifies that she never said she would stop acting, because it is something she does not contemplate and loves very much.

I didn't announce any ‘withdrawal’, I just said that after the project I'm filming I will take a couple of weeks of vacation. This is how they misrepresent some media, ”Paleta writes on Twitter.

Ludwika became famous as a child by participating in the soap opera Carrusel, where she played María Joaquina, an evil and racist girl who fell in love with a black boy.

Then he starred in El grandfather and I, next to Gael García, and after this work he went to Europe to study acting, according to information on Wikipedia.









In 1995 the one of the district reappears in Maria next to Thalía and Fernando Colunga, where again it is successful again with its work.









Over the years she has positioned herself as an excellent actress thanks to her work in other soap operas such as Woman of Wood, Word of Woman and Duel of Passions, and she has also done a lot of theater.