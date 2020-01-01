TV Shows

Lucky? Drake Bell offers Kimberly Loaiza to teach her to sing after "making the bear"

January 1, 2020
Garry
A few days ago youtuber Kimberly Loaiza unleashed strong criticism on social networks, after its presentation on the program Today, singer Drake Bell sympathized with her.

It turns out that Juan de Dios Pantoja's girlfriend attended Televisa's morning show to promote her new single Do not be jealous, so he also participated in the section "Sing the word", however, his performance unleashed teasing.

“Kimberly Loaiza doesn't sing, you better just dedicate yourself to videos on YouTube and stop believing yourself a singer (sic)”; “For when the friend talent? (sic)"; "Kimberly is the mockery of Mexico 😂"; “Why is this woman exposed that way? It has no dignity? Not tired? (sic) ”, they wrote.

The content creator for YouTube caused so much controversy, that her performance went viral on social networks, so Drake Bell also decided to comment on it, and offered to teach Kimberly to sing.

Twitter screenshot: @DrakeBell

