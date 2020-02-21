TV Shows

Lucila Mariscal regrets that her grandson has a false life

February 20, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The first Mexican actress Lucila Mariscal, known for her character of Doña Lencha, confesses to the TV show Ventaneando that broke her family relationship with her grandson Andrey, son of Alexis, her son, who disappeared in 2008.

Lucila Mariscal, 77, who has more than 50 in the entertainment world, regrets that her grandson has invented a life that has nothing to do with reality.

Live a fictional life, poor thing, I would like you to open your eyes and see your surroundings and realize the falsehood in which you are living. "

Andrey took several material goods from Mrs. Lucila, she made it public a few months ago, she also mistreated and threatened her, but she does not hold a grudge for what she did.

I already forgiven him, but nothing can be done about it. When a vase strings, nothing can make it up. "




Since 2008, when her son Andrey Alexis disappeared, Mrs. Lucila became diabetic and hypertensive.

When I get on stage my evils end. It is like magic! Sometimes they even stand up, I don't know if it's too bad, but I appreciate it. "




Lucila Mariscal, originally from Mexico City, is part of the cast in the theater play Among them, which will begin touring the United States from March 2020.




La Chupitos, Aída Pierce, Isabel Martínez La Tarabilla, Bárbara Torres and Aída Pierce are other actors involved in the play. Among them.

.

