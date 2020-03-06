'Lucifer' would have Tom Ellis in season 6

Share it:

The fire of hell is burning stronger than ever this week. With the increasingly strong rumors that were coming this week about the renewal of a new season of 'Lucifer' by Netflix, that is, the sixth, it seems that we can finally talk about confirmations.

Let's collect what has happened. When the giant of streaming acquired 'Lucifer' renewed for a fifth season and then announced that he would not continue with the series. This aroused the fury of the fandom, which did not understand that Netflix acquired the series that FOX had let out after four seasons to only renew for once more. And less when it became the most marathon fiction of the platform. But for a long time we have been led to believe that it was going to be that, when the fifth season came – divided into two parts – it would be the end forever of the Demon Investigator's history. But suddenly the light shone again this week when several media gathered that showrunners of fiction, Ildy Modrovich Y Joe Henderson, they had reached a agreement with Netflix of continuing to lead fiction in the event of a new installment. There was an obstacle to resolve: what happened to the protagonist? Tom Ellis He also had to extend his contract.

And today, according to TVLine, that agreement with the actor has also been formalized. That is, they are all in the boat uploaded ready for the wind to lead them to that expected sixth season. Now we just have to wait for Netflix and Warner Bros. Shake hands to extend the contract for the series longer than they had previously agreed. Since the series has a high success, it seems that it is only a matter of time before the confirmation arrives. Will he do it when the fifth season premieres or he won't be able to withstand the pressure? Anyway, there is not much left to return to Los Angeles, because the new series of episodes is expected to reach Netflix in may. We will continue to inform.