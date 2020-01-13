General News

 Lucifer will have an episode with several musical numbers in his fifth season

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Lucifer 3x06: Vegas With Some Radish

The Serie "Lucifer" This year comes to an end when Netflix premieres its fifth season. Possibly great moments are coming, especially with the arrival of characters like God Himself, father of Lucifer. Among those moments that the new season will leave us will be an episode that will include “multiple musical numbers”. It will be the ninth episode of the season, titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam”. At the moment no concrete details are known about the plot of the chapter, but they do assure that they have worried that the musical numbers occur for a reason.

We wanted to have a true story based on which they will sing and dance, and that is not simply in plan, ‘Oh, this is going to be where everybody sings and dances’ Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich advances. It has been a small game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it is super fun. It will be amazing. It's going to be something like a wish list for me.

We must not confuse this chapter with that other musical episode noir of the 40s announced in October. It is clear that music gains prominence in the series now that its end is coming.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

