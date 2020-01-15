'Lucifer Will Have A Musical Chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If we were missing something to see in 'Lucifer' it was the Devil dancing and singing. Well, the series has echoed your prayers and, as recently announced, the fifth season will feature a musical episode full. That at least the farewell is happy.

As you know, Netflix decided not to renew 'Lucifer', so the season to be broadcast this 2020 will be the last. But at least the fifth installment will be a last dance in style. Not only will we have a total of 16 episodes, but there will also be a complete chapter to the sound of music. Which one? As Entertainment Weekly has revealed the ninth episode, which will be titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam", will have an hour of multiple musical numbers, all interpreted by the cast of the program.

Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson They have prepared something good with sense, as they warn. "We wanted to have a true story with a reasoned basis for dancing, not only, 'Oh, this will be the one everyone sings and dances'" Modrovich told EW. "It's been a little tetris game [planning the episode] but it's Super fun. It will be amazing. "

Although the details of the story related to this musical episode have not transcended, fans are already more than advised that in the ninth episode of 'Lucifer' they should have their dance shoes ready to join Tom Ellis and his blessed co-stars