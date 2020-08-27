Lucifer, Tom Ellis reveals the background of the renewal for the sixth season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On June 23, Netflix renewed Lucifer for a sixth and final season, although it was already stated that it would be the fifth to wrap up the show. Now, through an interview granted to The Wrap, Tom Ellis has revealed some details of this change of decision in progress, to the delight of its fans.

“Imagine running a marathon and just when you are one step away from the finish line they say ‘Hey, anyway the finish line is a little further.‘”So Ellis described what happened at Netflix at the time when Lucifer was renewed for a sixth season. Netflix saved the series producing the fourth season after Fox’s cancellation and then renewed the show for a fifth and (at the time) final season.

“We went through this phase of the series cancellation, then through #SaveLucifer which was incredible, and then they even renewed us and told us it would be the last season. It would only have been 10 episodes, but then they were increased to 16 and split the season into two parts. So it was a constant change. I really appreciate the fact that the reason for these sudden changes is that over the years the series has become very popular, so much so that they could not cancel it. It simply cannot die. It was amazing“.

Ellis continued: “The most incredible thing that happened to the series was the #SaveLucifer fan campaign. The reward for all of this lies in the fact that we have been renewed and from how popular we have become on Netflix. The series was already quite popular, but we’ve grown a lot and these are the things that make me want to continue. This constant postponing the ending is emotionally exhausting, but I am happy that people are continuing to watch the show and that it has become the success it is.“.

On these pages we refer you to the review of the fifth season of Lucifer.