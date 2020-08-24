Lucifer, Tom Ellis in super-spoiler interview for Netflix series!

Share it:

In the first part of the fifth season of the Netflix series we witnessed two family reunions or the meeting between Lucifer and his evil brother Michael and the unexpected arrival of a prominent character, ready to change all the cards on the table.

For many seasons we have heard about them but, only now have we got to know them seriously. In particular the terrible twin played by the same Tom Ellis, has brought not a little confusion in these new episodes and we are sure that we will see some more good ones.

In a recent interview, the lead actor of the series revealed what it was like to juggle these two roles, also revealing juicy anticipations on what could happen in the second part of the season.

“There was talk of Michael for a long time and it was thought to bring him on stage in what should have been the last season but, playing him was very exhausting for me but, at the same time, also particularly fun. Michael is very different from Lucifer and so I had to work a lot on myself and my acting “.

As we got to see, Michael is the exact opposite of Lucifer. He has totally different attitudes and also a significantly different accent. Ellis said about it: “Lucifer is open and chatty, Michael is instead a more introverted observer. To make the difference between the two characters even more tangible I decided to opt for a different accent as well. Michael has an American accent which makes him immediately less charming. I felt like a real cheater “.

The real twist occurred in the finale. L’coming of God, the father of the twins, puts everything into question and opens the doors to a very interesting second part of the season as revealed by the actor: “The difficult relationship between Lucifer and his father was a salient element of the various episodes. Now they finally have a chance to come to terms with each other. This is uncharted territory and we are sure that all of this will make it really interesting. the next episodes “.

As revealed by the showrunners, the second part of Lucifer will be very emotional. Waiting to find out what will happen in the next episodes, we announce that the authors are already working on Lucifer 6, which will also be the last and definitive season dedicated to the lord of the underworld.