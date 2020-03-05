Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to reports, the star of Lucifer Tom Ellis has closed a new agreement to return as the main character in a possible sixth season of the supernatural series on Netflix.

This latest update, revealed by TVLine, is devilishly good news for fans of the series, as it seems to indicate that the stars of the show are sasaplanding to extend their contracts before a possible renewal of the season, as was also reported. co-producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. The latter would also have sasaplanded new agreements last week.

It is believed that Netflix recently entered into talks with Warner Bros. to resuscitate Lucifer beyond his fifth and "last season" planned, as fans have been campaasaplanding for the continuation of the show since Fox canceled it after only three Seasons in the air.

Lucifer's fifth season was originally scheduled to be a series of 10 episodes, but Netflix sasaplandificantly expanded the episode count while the show was still in production, ordering six additional episodes to bring the overall total to 16, divided into two parts.

The expansion of the episode meant that the scriptwriters required more scope to tell the story and conclude all the threads of the fourth season of the series, freely based on Neil Gaiman's depiction of the comic book demon Sandman and his spin-off Lucifer.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Dennis Haysbert recently joined the cast of Lucifer to play God in the fifth extended season of the show. His role as the Almighty could give his two children, Lucifer and Amenadiel, more opportunities to join as a family.

Of course, we will be attentive to tell you any news regarding the possible sixth season. We hope that next time it will be, directly, an official announcement by Netflix.

Source: TVLine