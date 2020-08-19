Lucifer, Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstars: "I'm each other's angel"

Share it:

That the Deckerstars are one of the favorite ships of TV series fans is certainly not a mystery, but what they think Tom Ellis and Lauren German the relationship between their characters? Here's what the Lucifer stars have to say.

To the microphones of TV Guide, the interpreters of Lucifer Morningstar and Detective Chloe Decker a.k.a. Deckerstar they analyzed the path of their characters over the course of 5 seasons, and how the dynamics of their relationship have changed.

"You would never have thought, even in the casting stage, that they would develop such a caring friendship, where these feelings are. Where this man, Lucifer, was a kind of angel of an angel who helped Chloe"says Lauren.

"Ironically"Ellis adds, and German replies"Yes Yes i know. Not necessarily a fallen angel. Just a really great angel".

"It is very interesting, because these characters were the angels of their respective lives. We spent five years untangling all these layers, with a very stoic character in a way, and then realizing – and seeing him realize – that there is so much more to him than he thought. And that was laid bare by the Detective, practically. They are most vulnerable when they are together"then observes the interpreter of Lucifer.

"I think Chloe has let her guard down a bit at this point, has mellowed out a bit and is more willing to be more emotionally vulnerable."continues German, also referring to Chloe's past relationships, in particular the one with her ex-husband"I think she and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) probably had a great relationship, but there has never been anyone in her past who felt anything like what she feels about Lucifer. There is so much respect there".

But with Lucifer everything is different… "I think she is always in awe of how he can help people and how he can help her out of her shell, and make her feel things she has never experienced before, but which can often be the most toxic elements in a relationship."and concludes:"Someone who always keeps you on your toes, always on your toes, can be exciting. It may be a different kind of love than he feels for Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) or Dan. They're just … Fireworks!"

Lucifer's fifth season will arrive on August 27 on Netflix.