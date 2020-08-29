Lucifer, this is how Michael’s character was born

Share it:

One of the elements that has greatly characterized this first part of the fifth season of Lucifer, was the presence of Michael. The showrunners of the series in a recent interview revealed the genesis of the character and revealed how fundamental the contribution of Tom Ellis was.

According to Ildy Modrovich to bring Michael to life, “Tom [Ellis] he sat with us pretending to know who Michael really was. We wanted him to be the exact opposite of Lucifer, but for some well-defined reasons. We wanted there to be a reason for this. We started there, with his personality, and physical traits and everything else came later. “.

It is clear to everyone immediately that Michael has a problem with his right shoulder and, everyone wonders what it depends on. When he has to take on the form of Lucifer, he tries to straighten her as much as possible. The showrunner said about it: “We will discover the reasons for that injury in the second half of the season and we will explore everything in depth”.

As already reported by the showrunners, the second part of Lucifer will be more exciting than you can imagine and work has already started on Lucifer 6. While waiting to find out what will happen, let us know in the comments what you think of this first part.