Lucifer, the latest advances on season 5 coming to Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A little over a week from return of Lucifer, some journalists were able to preview the new episodes of the awaited fifth season. So let's see all the previews on the plot in view of the arrival on Netflix.

These are details relating to the first 5 episodes of the new narrative arc (the first half will arrive on August 21, so 8 episodes out of the 16 total), but do not worry: all the news are spoiler proof. To find out, you just have to view our video in the article or on the Everyeye Plus YouTube Channel.

In the meantime, we remind you that the main cast will be back in full force: we will find Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and Lesley-Ann Brandt. Even before the release, Netflix has also decided to renew Lucifer for a sixth and final season in which, contrary to what is stated by unsubstantiated rumors, Ellis will return to play the protagonist.

The first part of season 5 will debut on Netflix on August 21st. In the meantime, here you can find the official trailer of Lucifer 5. For a quick review, we leave you instead to the video summary of Lucifer 4.

What do you expect from the new episodes? Let us know yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments.