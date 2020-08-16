Lucifer, that's why Tom Ellis's Devil would be the perfect boyfriend … or not?

Share it:

Pending the arrival of the fifth season of Lucifer on Netflix, the site Screen Rant helps us to put on a very interesting speech, which sees the pros and cons of falling in love with a guy like Lucifer, and what it would be like to have Tom Ellis's Devil as your sweetheart.

The Lucifer brought to the stage by Tom Ellis in the FOX / Netflix series is a rather particular version of the character.

For one thing, he is definitely fascinating in his human form (even the eye wants its part), and perhaps it is precisely this being constantly in contact with humans that has helped to make it more akin to the concept of humanity and to whoever is in possession of it, even though he often demonstrates that he does not fully grasp its nature.

After all, the Devil himself is not expected to simply stick to the rules of the game, and indeed on more than one occasion has proven to be a bit narcissistic, as well as a great playboy who likes to have fun with mega-parties and a little more dissolute acts. But over the course of the series we see him grow temperamentally, and we learn even more to appreciate his side more carefree and spontaneous, especially paired with serious detective Chloe Decker ("Deteeectiveeeee! "), to which we now know how much it is linked, e how far he would go to protect her and her loved ones.

And in that regard, his should not be praised sense of loyalty, especially towards those who are closest to him? Of course, perhaps this feeling becomes more complicated when they are involved some family members, but then again, isn't it always like that? Families are already normally the definition of complicated, let alone that of the Devil.

In short, it would not be realistic to think that a relationship could be all roses, much less one with the Devil, but if it were this Devil … We would not complain too much. True Chloe?