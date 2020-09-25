Lucifer, Scott Porter joins the cast in a mysterious role

I’m a fan at Lucifer they are no longer in the skin: Netflix is ​​holding an entire fanbase with bated breath waiting for this second part of the fifth season of Lucifer, but to date the debut of the new episodes still seems far away. The production, however, continues to work hard while also adding new elements to the cast of the show.

Yes, because at least from this point of view some joy has recently been granted to Lucifer fans, who have seen a legend such as joining the cast of the series. Dennis Haysbert in the shoes of God; he was therefore followed by a further name that came up in the last few hours.

We are talking about Scott Porter: the star of Dear John and The To Do List will join the cast of Lucifer for the second part of the fifth season and will also return for the sixth. Porter himself announced this through a post on his Twitter profile, omitting however talk about the role which he will cover on the Netflix show.

From the production, in this sense, no rumors of any kind have leaked: we just have to wait and find out what will be the mysterious role of Scott Porter in the series with Tom Ellis! In the last few days, meanwhile, the filming of Lucifer has finally restarted! The showrunners on the show, on the other hand, are particularly excited about Lucifer’s musical episode.