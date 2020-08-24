Lucifer, in season 5 there is part of the original series finale

Share it:

Before being unexpectedly renewed for a sixth and final season, Lucifer it should have concluded with season 5 recently landed on Netflix. The authors they had also prepared the grand final of the series, but how much of this material has been used in the current season?

He talked about it showrunner Joe Henderson during a recent interview with Collider: “When we agreed to do season 6 we decided we didn’t want to change season 5, because we loved it. When the second part arrives, I think people will understand how all of the season fits into what I find a beautiful puzzle. We didn’t want to change the ending, but we had just finished season 5. We stopped the sixth arc at which Ildy [Modrovich] it was working, and all the stories we were rushing, because we were moving very fast even on some issues that could actually become stories. “

Henderson later confirmed that season 5 remained substantially unchanged from the initial plans, “except the grand finale and all the new ideas we thought about as we delved into it. It was really important to us that the story remains the same, and then we challenge ourselves and find something new to tell. Once we found it, as Ildy said. , it’s hard to imagine not telling it. “

