Lucifer, here’s how the season six renewal changed showrunners’ plans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the strong desire of fans for new episodes, the showrunners of Lucifer they were planning to close the show in season five. So the renewal of the diabolical adventures for a further sixth season initially put the authors in a bit of a crisis, who should have changed their plans for the series.

During an interview Joe Henderson e Ildy Modrovich revealed that despite the announcement of Lucifer 6, the production was intent on keeping the content of the fifth season unchanged in order not to completely upset what had been created up to that point.

In particular Henderson said: “One of the important things we said when we accepted Season 6 is that we didn’t want to change Season 5 because we loved it as it was. When Season 5B is released, I think people will see how perfect the whole season is and how. every piece finds its place, a beautiful puzzle in conclusion. I love it. We didn’t want to change the ending, but we partly had to. We basically stopped what Ildy was writing, and we slowed down these stories that we were somehow speeding up anyway. We we were moving very fast on some things and, in a sense, we were summing up moments that could actually have been stories. “

In short, the fifth season only expands further in the sixth and therefore the direction that the series is taking does not change as revealed by the showrunner: “Season 5 is exactly what it always would be, except the end, as these new ideas that have come to our minds delve into some things. It was really important to us to make sure Season 5 had its own story, and then to challenge ourselves to find a new story where we didn’t think there was “.

The showrunners then assured that beyond that the second block of Lucifer 5 will be exceptional. As revealed by Tom Ellis, we know Lucifer’s part 5B will delve into the complex family dynamics only hinted at in previous seasons. So we just have to wait.