Lucifer Farewell Message Kevin Alejandro

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The beginning of the end is near. The most marathoned series of Netflix, 'Lucifer', will say goodbye this 2020 with the arrival of its fifth season, because the platform decided that this will be its last batch of episodes.

It has been an arduous path that has followed this series starring Tom Ellis Broadcast on FOX, the chain decided to give it a folder to anger the fans. However, Netflix came to the rescue confirming that it acquired the rights of fiction over the Devil, that not only would it make all seasons available to subscribers, but also launching a new season. And then came the jug of cold water: the giant of streaming He decided to renew fiction for a fifth season to put an end to it.

Now, with each time a more imminent arrival of the last 16 episodes one of its stars, Kevin Alejandro, he wanted to keep track of how much he will miss his audience, and how much he has to thank him for being there.

"Our fans are the only reason the series works," said the actor who gives life to Detective Dan Espinoza to the Digital Spy medium. "It's amazing to see the different ways people connect with our stories. Although 'Lucifer' It is based on very intense situations, its core is very human. genuinely emotional battles with which anyone can identify. It is very moving to witness the warm hug that our fans have given to the show, and we are truly honored to have created such a strong connection with them. Thank you #Lucifans for following this trip with us".

The actor has also wanted to talk about how not only a faithful audience has made him so sad to say goodbye to 'Lucifer', he also has some nice words for the rest of the team: "We all love the work we have in this series I am fortunate to have landed on something we all want. The relationships we have made have created an even more pleasant experience. I can say from the heart that I had never experienced this before in another project. I find it difficult at times to realize that the inevitable end is near. However, it is great to have the opportunity to finish our series with a 'bang'. We are working diligently to give the fandom the end he expects. "

How will that end be? We have 16 chapters ahead before reaching such a bittersweet moment.