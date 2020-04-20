Lucifer could end without Season 6 by Tom Ellis

Share it:

Just a couple of months ago we told you that Lucifer It could end up renewing for a sixth season. This, under normal conditions, would have been interesting news. However, here it generated more anticipation for one simple reason: Season 5 was to be the last for the Netflix series.

However, new reports ensure that, finally, the negotiations that would lead to a successful outcome could end up breaking down. Or in other words, Tom Ellis (the protagonist), would have rejected the last proposal he has received from Warner Bros. Here we tell you all the details.

The information comes, once again, from TV Line. And as they comment, it does not contradict the information that in the past Tom Ellis had already reached an agreement with WB. They even comment that this decision to rectify could lead to legal problems for Ellis for breach of contract. However, after the information was published, the actor has not yet made a public statement.

In addition, it must be remembered that the series is experiencing difficult moments. More than anything, because it has been one of those that has been affected by the coronavirus crisis and is in full swing. Thus, the fifth season, which is what was initially going to be the last, has been paralyzed indefinitely.

On the other hand, if it ends up confirming that the series continues beyond the fifth season (which by the way will arrive on Netflix divided into two parts of eight episodes each), showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have already confirmed that they will continue to be involved in the project.

If we leave Lucifer aside but also talk about Netflix, you should know that, in general, the upcoming releases of the platform will not be affected by the coronavirus. Something that, as the streaming platform itself recently explained, is due to the way they work, well in advance.