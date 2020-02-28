General News

 Lucifer co-showrunners renew for a potential sixth season

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Lucifer 3x17: Let Pinhead Sing!

In line with the news that we were advancing this morning that the talks to renew "Lucifer" for a sixth season they were on the right track, now we discover that the co-showrunner of the series Ildy Modrovich Y Joe Henderson They have signed agreements with Netflix to remain linked to the series. Both have been in charge of the series since its inception, when the series was broadcast on FOX.

As TV Line reveals, the creative pair would have renewed its agreements to continue with the series in case Netflix and Warner Bros. TV They can reach agreement. Although this does not mean that there is already a renewal agreement, it does pave the way.

The curious part is the fact that the leading actor Tom Ellis still has no agreement to return. Conversations are currently underway between studio and actor, and it is said that both sides expect a positive result.

All this happens when we are still waiting for Netflix to announce when the fifth season will be released.

TV Line

Maria Rivera

