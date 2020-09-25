Lucifer, back on the set of the fifth season of the Netflix series

The first part of Lucifer’s fifth season arrived in August on Netflix, leaving fans of the charming King of Hell waiting to find out how his adventures will end. In the meantime, after the forced break due to COVID, we return to the set to shoot the season finale … And not only that.

It is Aimee Garcia, the interpreter of the LAPD forensic scientist Ella Lopez, to communicate it through her Instagram stories: the Lucifer cast is already on set, ready to resume work to finish the second part of the fifth season and, according to what is reported by the DigitalSpy site, also continue with the shooting of the sixth and final season of the series.

The production of the show, like that of almost every other film and television product in progress at that time, had to stop due to the Coronavirus emergency, however only the final season of the fifth season is incomplete, without therefore invalidating its release last August.

The division into two parts and being distributed by a streaming service certainly played in its favor (as opposed to other shows broadcast on television stations that had to shorten their respective seasons), allowing for better planning of the timing for the release of the episodes on Netflix.

And while we still don’t have a possible launch window for the latter part of season five of Lucifer, we can fool the wait with a recap of what we know about the new episodes. And, maybe, with a nice rewatch of previous seasons, obviously always on Netflix.