Lucifer and that sibling rivalry, who will win?

The new trailer of the fifth season of Lucifer introduced the controversial character of Michael, the evil twin brother of the well-known protagonist of the series. For the occasion also the official account Twitter he changed his name and launched a survey to find out which brother is favorite for the public.

Netflix it seems he is wallowing in this rivalry, now Lucifer's account has passed into the hands of Michael Stan, which every day involves the fans of the series in nice curtains to underline its superiority.

First of all there was the survey, to decree the best of the twins, with two nice options: "Michael" or "Lucy JK obvy Michael". Later with a funny Tweet he added: "ALL TOGETHER NOW: MICHAEL IS THE BEST TWIN".

The fifth season is shaping up to be hilarious and good Tom Ellis will have to play the dual role of Lucifer and Michael. Identical yes, but apparently very different in character. Who will win between the two?

Waiting to find out what will happen, we just have to wait for the debut of Lucifer 5, which will be released by Netflix in two parts. Meanwhile, we remind all fans that Lucifer has been renewed for a sixth season. Will it really be the last one? Let us know in the comments what you think.