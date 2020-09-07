Lucifer 5×07 Review: a little unexpected before the finale

Share it:

Nearly the end of this first round of episodes inherent to the fifth season of Lucifer, we also watched the penultimate episode, which once again sees Lucifer and the detective Chloe collaborate to solve a difficult case that sees them even confront a serial killer.

Tracing the classic narrative structure seen in the last episodes (if you missed the review of Lucifer 5×06 you can find it here) the episode runs off optimally, once again without particularly focusing on originality but still able to keep high the attention of the viewer from start to finish.

Side effects

After finally finding the courage to openly declare themselves, Chloe and Lucifer have become a full-fledged couple, bringing their love story to a turning point through their new sentimental harmony.

However, the problems are not long in coming, since Lucifer, after spending the night with his new partner, when he wakes up realizes that he has lost his characteristic ability to reveal hidden desires to people, a power that in reality now seems to belong. to Chloe. The long and troubled love story between the protagonists seems to suddenly become very fragile, especially because of Lucifer, unable to deal with not having full control of the situation.

And this is how his own immaturity, repeated several times over the course of the series, here becomes even more evident, since it will be the loss of his special power to make him even more insecure than usual. In fact, there will be moments in which the protagonist will feel really useless, even if thanks to Chloe and Linda’s advice he will be able to understand that in couple dynamics one cannot think only of oneself.

Although reluctant, Lucifer will therefore try during the episode to treasure the advice received, trying to do his utmost to overcome his moment of crisis without letting all the blame fall on his partner, trying in every possible way to prove himself – before others – to not be the spoiled child that everyone perceives as such.

So good the work done from the point of view of characterization of the characters, thanks to the will of the authors not to make the relationship between Chloe and Lucifer immediately idyllic despite their (even stronger than in the past) emotional bond, thus giving the historical fans of the series a good reason to continue in the vision despite the apparent turning point concerning the romance side.

Is this how you investigate?

Although based largely on the proven narrative structure seen in previous seasons, this episode does not stage a simple murder, but a serial crime. The intuition of focusing on the figure of the serial killer is valuable, despite the self-contained structure of the episode which, inevitably, in some points will tend to condense some events in a marked way. In addition to Lucifer and Chloe, however, we also tried to highlight the various supporting actors, as in the case of Maze and Amenadiel: the latter, although not really so present, they will be the protagonists of some sequences with a strong emotional impact as well as a satisfying (albeit short-lived) fight sequence.

The character of Daniel is also well managed, who will interact with a key character of this season right at the end of the episode. As already emerged from the analysis of the first episodes of Lucifer 5, it is useless to deny how the authors have focused a lot on the figure of Michael (especially in relation to the comparison with his twin) in the first episodes, only to resize it as this round of episodes progresses, although the fight between the two will most likely return to prominence in the future.

In general, however, the episode manages to defend itself well also thanks to the balance between crime and sentimental moments, managing to season everything with the characteristic comedy line of the series.

The various references to pop culture in the episode are also hilarious, which will give their best in the scene starring Ella and her new Star Trek-themed boyfriend, but the reference to Stanley’s immortal Shining will also remain memorable Kubrick.