Lucifer 5×05 Review: the detective angel

With episode five of the fifth season of Lucifer we slowly begin to move towards the second half of this first round of episodes, which has proved satisfactory up to now. This episode decides to leave behind the original ideas, as far as out of the box, seen in the review of Lucifer 5X04, to return to settle on the typical content tracks of the series, presenting us an episode that is still enjoyable and able to focus mainly on supporting actors. Netflix’s bet to save Lucifer from the cancellation it seems to have paid off in the long run, also thanks to the constant support of the opera fans.

A new sheriff in town

The fifth episode of Lucifer 5 confronts us with a new murder case, this time involving a young nun. Detective Chloe Decker, however, still upset by the important secret related to her past, decides not to involve Lucifer in the investigation, asking Amenadiel for help this time, returned to Los Angeles after a short break in the Underworld by order of God, his father. From this point of view, the horizontal narrative continues calmly, for the moment moving away from the spotlight the character of Michael to try to focus on the various supporting actors who just in the course of the previous episodes were not so present, starting with Amenadiel. ‘last becomes in fact co-star of the episode, being able to effectively help Chloe during the investigation, due to his angelic aura, which facilitates him in the relationship with the nuns.

The pace of the episode is pressing, although the decision to eliminate Michael from the equation for the moment has not fully convinced us. Since the first trailer, in fact, the fifth season seemed to want to compare the two twin brothers, which actually happened, although everything was actually resolved very quickly, effectively transforming what was virtually the heart of the fifth season into a simple incipit. This fifth episode manages in any case to entertain also thanks to a good management of the crime component, which unfolds through a case with sometimes unexpected implications. Lucifer, while remaining on the bench, obviously manages to capture the scene whenever he bursts with his likeable rogue attitude; an element that has always been peculiar to his character.

The idea of ​​making the protagonist interact more with Daniel Espinoza is also good, thus leaving the detective free to carry out her investigations alongside Amenadiel, focusing on the concept of variety also at the level of interaction between the characters. Too bad for how Mazikeen and the psychologist Linda were handled, both protagonists of some narratively stratified sequences, which would have benefited from a longer playing time to guarantee the necessary in-depth analysis on the screen.

In addition to the crime side, there is more

The episode, although it is in fact the least original among those reviewed so far, will certainly be able to make fans of the series happy because of the way in which the characters of Chloe and Lucifer have been managed who, right at the end, will find the strength to bare their feelings, through an emotional and introspective confrontation that can strengthen their bond even more. In fact, if the bet decides to bet decisively on various situations with a strong investigative value, the authors have decided to bring to light the more romance aspect of the series, with the detective finally able to overcome her problems also thanks to the help of Amenadiel.

In fact, the latter, in addition to providing support during the investigation, the introspection of the character of Chloe is fundamental. Amenadiel himself, during the investigations and through the various interrogations with possible suspects, will be able to steal new details about his own personality and the concept of faith. Basically, this fifth episode has decided to focus precisely on the angel, granting him that diegetic space that in previous episodes he had not managed to carve out. All that remains is to wait for the new episodes of the season to understand how Michael’s character will be managed and how the numerous interactions between the various characters on stage will evolve.