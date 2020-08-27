Lucifer 5×04 Review: the Devil turns noir

Share it:

After our review of Lucifer 5X03, the analysis of the single episodes of the Netflix serial that sees the Devil in the extravagant guise of an atypical detective continues. The fourth episode of the fifth season aspires from the very first minutes it aims to become one of the best conceived episodes of the entire season and embraces black and white to satisfactorily pay homage to some typical elements of the noir genre. The episode actually marks the first half of the latest episodes released by Neflix; a real turning point for the serial which, from the next episode, will most likely return to focus on the events that characterize the present of the show.

Lucifer’s first case

If the previous episode decided to focus decisively on metatextuality, through a well-paced and generally satisfying episode, the fourth chapter of Lucifer 5 takes a further step forward, focusing even more than in the past on the concept of originality, transporting us to Los Angeles in 1946, just one year after the end of the Second World War. The particular setting – which still manages to fit very well into the general continuity, explaining in detail various background related to the iconic ring worn by the protagonist – has once again been able to bring a breath of fresh air into the series which, precisely in this fifth season he opted to offer the public a variety of situations that are currently satisfying.

The plot of the episode catapults us to the time of the first real case Lucifer has ever worked on; the Devil is more than ever willing to recover the ring of his dear friend, none other than Lilith, driven out of Eden at the dawn of time and stuck on Earth. The rhythm of the episode manages to capture the viewer’s attention in a compelling way, thanks to a layered investigation that will lead the characters themselves to give their best in the not so simple resolution of the case.

The idea of ​​interspersing Lucifer’s adventure in the past is also apt with a few brief moments in the present; in fact, during the episode, our protagonist will find himself following the requests of Trixie (daughter of Chole and Daniel) to try to make the story as inclusive as possible. The various exchanges between the two characters are well thought out and suitable in focusing on a comedy dimension absolutely in line with what we have seen previously, managing to make a healthy irony on the concept of gender equality and on some constraints on which mainstream entertainment has sometimes slipped, especially in recent times.

In the course of the episode we will see so some male characters replaced by their female counterparts; expedient capable of working very well, as in the case of detective Chloe Decker, and of being ironically – and deliberately – forced when Ella Lopez appears in the role of the criminal villain on duty.

A noir from another time

In addition to the well-crafted general plot and original use of the series’ historical characters, employed in this episode in roles very different from those usually held, the look is also striking that it was decided to give to the story set in the past. The moments in which Lucifer and the detective will carry out the investigation in 1946 will in fact be shown through a suggestive black and white filter, capable of recalling very well a whole series of characteristic stylistic features of the noir genre. From the femme fatale, more determined than ever to achieve her goals, up to the smoky atmospheres of 1940s Los Angeles, the entire episode manages – even through an ironic and over the top cut – to recall a whole series of cult films of the past, without ever distorting the purest essence of Lucifer but, indeed, managing to give an original touch to everything. Given the particular truly iconic setting, we would not be surprised if in the future the same authors bet on a spin-off set in the past, which could even show us some unprecedented implications linked to some key characters.

The same references to an even more distant time, told by Lucifer himself to a character, could constitute a solid basis for any future events, perhaps focused on different historical periods. The ending of this fourth episode also manages to reconnect coherently to the events of the present, thus helping to sustain the development of the horizontal plot.