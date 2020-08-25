Lucifer 5×03 Review: a metatextual investigation

Share it:

Lucifer, the iconic DC Comics character brought to the fore on the small screen by actor Tom Ellis, returns to take back the scene during the third episode of the serial, capable of skilfully mixing the elements through a hilarious and successful intuition, focusing on the concept of metatextuality. The work, saved by fans as much as by Netflix, after the cancellation by Fox, has proved capable of renewing itself, once again managing to meet the public’s favor. The review of Lucifer 5X02 had raised some doubts, but we are happy with the numerous strengths of this third episode, well structured both in terms of the episode and for some interesting plot implications.

The devil detective

What might have seemed the fulcrum of this fifth season, or the confrontation between the false Lucifer and the numerous supporting actors intent on unmasking him, has actually revealed itself as a simple incipit of the events. The real Lucifer Morningstar, and with him all the other characters, in fact they managed to discover Michael’s deception very quickly, luckily managing to prevent the sneaky twin from creating seemingly unsolvable problems. The episode sets aside the narrative implications of a horizontal matrix for most of its duration, focusing instead on a vertical structure centered on a detective case that sees the real Lucifer – hastily returned to Los Angeles to look for his brother – investigate together. to trusted partner Chloe Decker about the murder of a TV showrunner.

The peculiarity of the episode is that of to be able to convincingly make fun of the same Netflix serial, basically staging a stereotypical version of Lucifer call Diablo, which directly recalls some American TV series of the 80s and 90s. The protagonist thus finds himself on a TV set of the Warner Bros studios, in which we see numerous actors impersonating – in an obviously extreme version – numerous narrative clichés belonging to the same Lucifer, veering decisively on the comedy element of the metatextual matrix.

In fact, seeing the protagonist, as well as Chloe, interact with their “doubles”, it can only snatch a sincere smile both from fans of the opera and from those who do not know it completely, above all for the way really over the top in which the protagonists of the serial were characterized Diablo. Also very hilarious reference to the fact that the actor of the meta-series is the spearhead of the show – and that, consequently, everyone revolves around him in one way or another -, as if to want to break the fourth wall and refer directly to Tom Ellis himself, on whom the authors have decided, in reality, to bet even more decisively.

Equally funny is the scene in which Chloe finds herself in front of her over-sexualized version, wondering several times if it was Lucifer himself who described her in that way; as the murdered showrunner took inspiration from his own life to create Diablo. The crime component itself is certainly more marked than in the two previous episodes; thanks to an original case not without its satisfying twists, albeit predictable. The rhythm of the events is also well managed in general, especially thanks to the sequences related to hand-to-hand fights, well choreographed, however short.

A dutiful comparison

If the third episode of this season is perfectly enjoyable even only for the hilarious vertical line, the authors have still decided to focus strongly on the conflicting relationship between Lucifer and Michael. In fact, the latter, although present only for a short time, manages to give new depth to the character who, in effect, will become the main villain of Lucifer 5.

By virtue of this the episode manages to fit very well into the continuity of the previous episodes, above all thanks to the final part, which offers well-managed twists, capable of putting Lucifer himself in a completely different light than what we saw previously. Also noteworthy is the work done on the character of Chloe who, in this episode, will discover new important details related to her past. The physical and psychological clash between Lucifer and his brother Michael is of great scenic impact, laying the foundations for the future of this first round of episodes, so far satisfying and capable of still reserving many surprises.