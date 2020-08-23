Lucifer 5×02 Review: The Devil’s Twin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today we all know Lucifer, but not everyone will know that he is a DC Comics character who appeared as a supporting actor in the cult comic Sandman by Neil Gaiman, in addition to having been the protagonist of various spin offs dedicated to him, before meeting the favor of the international audience thanks to the series of the same name, broadcast for the first time in 2016 and resumed by Netflix following cancellation, at the end of the third season on Fox. The ending of Lucifer 4 had seen the protagonist leave Los Angeles to return to govern hell with a decisive action. In our review of the first episode of Lucifer 5, however, we saw how his twin brother Michael did not hesitate to take the leap to fill the void left on Earth, in the hope of upsetting the lives of many people close to him. The premises are more than interesting and we just have to continue our analysis with the review of the second episode of Lucifer 5.

The imposter twin

If the previous episode had introduced the twin brother of the protagonist, this episode immediately confronts Michael with the numerous supporting actors in the series. The fake Lucifer and detective Chloe Decker find themselves facing a case together again, although the heart of the narrative lies precisely in exposing the personality of the impostor, who on several occasions will obviously not know how to behave, putting his true identity at risk. The confrontation with the demon Mazikeen (played by Lesley-Ann Brandt) however manages to be very useful for Michael who, taking advantage of the latter’s desire for revenge towards Lucifer, will be able to hatch a strategy – at times devious – to embarrass both Chloe Decker and numerous other characters, including psychologist Linda Martin and Amenadiel Morningstar.

Among the most successful sequences of the episode we can certainly mention the moment in which Michael and Chloe begin to question the suspects, with the latter often displaced by the somewhat extravagant behavior of her alleged partner. On more than one occasion the detective he will even find himself suggesting to the fake Lucifer how to deal with certain situations; Micheal, so cornered, can not help but try to confuse the waters, even going so far as to lie. Although the attempt to use the detective case as a metaphor for what happens in the lives of the protagonists persists, seeing the various characters interact with a visibly sneaky and bewildered Lucifer proves to be a good expedient capable of rejuvenating the entire narrative system.

The romance component of the episode is also well managed, with a pinch of tension especially in the relationship between Michael / Lucifer and Detective Decker, although you will find it difficult to remain calm in the face of the impostor’s behavior. The events of the individual characters reach an importance that also obscures the crime element, confirming from this point of view a thematic and content proximity to the previous season. During the episode the most serious and introspective moments they alternate with comic situations; suffice it to mention the dialogues between the protagonist and the careless Ella Lopez – which they even call into question The Lord of the Rings – or the confrontation between Michael / Lucifer and Daniel Espinoza.

A promising future

The pace of this second episode is fluid, thanks to a flowing narrative, capable of highlighting all the typical characteristics of Lucifer, despite the almost total absence of the protagonist, who turns out to be the real keystone of the series. Without him, the entire unfolding of events is strange and at times unsettling, a symptom of how much the main character has managed to break into the hearts of the spectators thanks to his way of being a braggart and over the top. The only real flaw of this episode lies in the speed with which Michael is exposed, given that in the very opening minutes of the episode Mazikeen’s impetuousness will lead him to confess his true identity. While it would obviously have been impossible for the protagonist’s twin to keep the secret for a large number of episodes, perhaps it would have helped a little more caution in revealing certain plot points.

The same reiteration several times the concept according to which time in Hell passes much faster than that on Earth – given that a few terrestrial months are equivalent to thousands of years in the otherworldly dimension -, to justify the alleged change of Lucifer, is tedious. in the long run. The episode still manages to entertain, thanks above all to the effect finale, which closes the episode on a satisfying note, as if to reassure us in a clear and decisive way that the real Lucifer will certainly not stand by and watch.