Lucifer 5X01 Review: the Devil is back on Netflix!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Probably no one, or almost anyone, would have expected the ever-increasing success of Lucifer that, despite risking cancellation during its third season, thanks to the support of fans it managed to recover as if by magic, obtaining a wide consensus from the public. Today the fifth season of Lucifer represents the spearhead of the August Netflix releases. If you need a quick review of previous events, we refer you to our review of Lucifer 4, the first season entirely managed by the streaming giant. After a well thought out trailer capable of raising the hype exponentially of fans, we watched the first episode of the fifth season to try to understand in detail what to expect from the new round of episodes.

Do you want Lucifer?

Before going into the actual analysis of what we have seen, it is good to make a small introduction about the entire project, to try to fully understand the key to the success of this atypical series with a police background, strongly anchored to an urban fantasy dimension.

The work, from the first episode, has never hidden its light-hearted nature, presenting to the public a version of the Devil very far from that belonging to the classic biblical imaginary; much less bad than originally expected.

And it is precisely on the character played by Tom Ellis that the authors have decided to aim for the maximum, showing us a protagonist ascribable to the archetype of the sympathetic rogue, capable, despite his numerous defects, of making a hold on the general public. The general structure of the first three seasons, however, he never tried to vary the initial formula considerably, that is the semi-investigative one, with Lucifer and detective Chloe Decker engaged in solving a multitude of different cases. As described at the beginning, the work has inevitably taken a real dead end from a certain point onwards, in fact coming to its sudden conclusion mainly due to a basic repetitiveness not so easy to digest.

Netflix, from this point of view, tried to change the cards on the table, trying to approach a slightly darker mood than seen in the past, focusing on a greater narrative continuity also from the point of view of the supernatural elements linked to the urban fantasy context. Despite the excellent response from the public obtained, the series has never actually stood out for its narrative component, making the entire work a product mainly suitable for disconnecting the plug, to be alternated with certainly deeper and better written series. , managing in any case to entertain in the best way.

The greatest strength of the entire franchise was in fact that of never making fun of the viewer trying to rise to something more than what was originally shown. For this reason, anyone will be able to ignore the historical defects of this product – among which a variety of situations that are not so exciting and an often botched writing stand out -, can only feel at home again even just seeing the first episode of the fifth season, capable of shuffling the cards in an intelligent way, thanks to a Lucifer now finally committed to holding the position of King of Hell, despite his enormous attachment to the Earth and, above all, to his beloved detective Chloe Decker.

Here is the Devil!

This first episode immediately stands in clear continuity with the previous season, with the protagonist returning to Hell to prevent the hordes of demons, for some time without a guide, from pouring furiously to create havoc on Earth. The minimum variation of the formula linked to the resolution of the cases – with the now beloved / hated scene in which Lucifer approaches the unfortunate on duty to reveal his hidden desires – without upsetting anything, but inserting the infernal dimension inside the cauldron , allowed to bring a breath of fresh air. The episode, which does not hesitate even a minute in re-introducing the various characters – now historical – of the serial, is at the same time an excellent entry point even for all those people completely unaware of past events, thanks precisely to the new status of Lucifer, now no longer physically present in Los Angeles.

The most interesting point in terms of plot, already widely shown in the trailer, is the arrival of the protagonist’s twin on Earth, intending not to reveal his true identity right away, pretending to be Lucifer. All through a successful cliffhanger, capable of capturing the attention of the viewer especially in relation to what could happen during the entire season.

In fact, seeing how all the various characters will react to the actions that the fake Lucifer will perform can in fact become the keystone for the potential success of this new season, finally able to find the courage to vary a minimum the formula underlying the serial. The same protagonist, for now intending to stay in Hell, will be able to reserve more than a surprise when he decides to return to Earth to take back the place that is actually rightfully his.