Lucifer 5 will feature Eva and this image shows

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you want Lucifer? The series that came to Netflix after being canceled on FOX it became the most marathoned of the platform; however, such success was of little use, for the giant of streaming It only gave him another season of life. We are excited to know how the writers will put an end to this successful fiction that shows us the “detective” branch of the Demon incarnated by Tom Ellis.

To make something shorter waiting for a premiere that still has no set date, although we believe it is in summer, EW has had the pleasure of sharing with the world a image exclusive confirming Eva's return in this fifth season. Yes, Inbar Lavi will return to the series to continue giving headaches to the protagonist, who, as you will remember, at the end of the previous season decides to return to the Underworld To fulfill their responsibilities.