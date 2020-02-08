Entertainment

Lucifer 5 will feature Eva and this image shows

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Do you want Lucifer? The series that came to Netflix after being canceled on FOX it became the most marathoned of the platform; however, such success was of little use, for the giant of streaming It only gave him another season of life. We are excited to know how the writers will put an end to this successful fiction that shows us the “detective” branch of the Demon incarnated by Tom Ellis.

To make something shorter waiting for a premiere that still has no set date, although we believe it is in summer, EW has had the pleasure of sharing with the world a image exclusive confirming Eva's return in this fifth season. Yes, Inbar Lavi will return to the series to continue giving headaches to the protagonist, who, as you will remember, at the end of the previous season decides to return to the Underworld To fulfill their responsibilities.

READ:  Gohan and Goten merge in the artwork created by a fan of Dragon Ball Super

imageEw

Already the showrunners of the series, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, said they were very excited to bring Inbar back. “The last time we saw her, Eve broke Maze's heart. So, a meeting between our favorite demon and the original sin should happen without problems, right? What will Eva's return be like? Of that we have no idea, but at least the image confirms its presence in this new season that will be divided into two blocks and will feature a total of 16 episodes. Will you come back for Lucifer or will there be a new connection with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) after that journey of self-discovery that decided to undertake "carnal sin"?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.