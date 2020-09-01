Lucifer 5, when does the second part come out on Netflix? All about the next episodes

Share it:

I’m a fan of Lucifer they will be eternally grateful to Netflix: it is thanks to the intervention of the platform that the hugely popular series with Tom Ellis found new life some time ago, arriving right during this August 2020 on our screens with the first episodes of its fifth season.

Yep, the first few episodes: why Netflix decided to divide into two sections the 16 episodes that make up this fifth season of Lucifer, managing in this way to exponentially increase a hype obviously already very high.

But when they come up Netflix the new episodes of the series about the adventures of the most beloved devil in the world? To date we are not given to know: the platform is cleverly keeping its users on their toes, who are waiting for nothing but to know the developments of what has been seen in these latest episodes.

In fact, in the new episodes of Lucifer we expect the relationship between Lucifer and his twin Michael, played by the same, to be deepened Tom Ellis and arrived on Earth just at the moment when his brother had returned to hell; at the same time we will see how the father / child dynamics evolve between God and his children Lucifer, Michael and Amenadriel, with the almighty who will have the face of Dennis Haysbert.

For his part, Tom Ellis has already stated that, of the next round of incoming episodes, the first two are his favorites: the actor also anticipated that we will see God lead Lucifer to a place that will unleash very strong feelings in the soul of the protagonist of the show. Are you curious? We imagine the answer is quite obvious.

In the meantime, let’s find out how Michael, Lucifer’s twin, originated; it seems, in the meantime, that one of the actors of the series was literally afraid of shooting the season finale of the fifth season of Lucifer.