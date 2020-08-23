Lucifer 5, Tom Ellis songs from the soundtrack finally available online

Share it:

More than a year ago, at the panel of Lucifer to San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Tom Ellis had revealed to fans that he couldn’t release the songs he plays as Lucifer Mornigstar I know it Warner Bros. had not decided to put together the pieces of the soundtrack of the series Netflix to distribute them, which eventually happened.

The studio has finally published in digital format the soundtrack of the very popular series of the streaming platform, now in its fifth season and already renewed for a sixth and last. The digital album includes only and exclusively the songs performed within the show by Tom Ellis and co-stars Lauren German e Lesley Ann-Brandt.

It’s something fans have been asking for for a very long time, ever since the first sequence where Ellis’ Luficer played the piano, and the soundtrack landed in digital form on the very same day that WaterTown Music (Warner label) also released the soundtrack for the first season of Stargirl.

Jeff Russo e Ben Decter, composers of Lucifer, have stated in this regard: “Being able to record amazing songs with an extraordinarily talented cast is a rare experience. And creating this Lucifer soundtrack album was a huge pleasure for us. If only every other cast were this fun! We feel so lucky.”.

