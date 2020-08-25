Lucifer 5, the authors comment on the twist of the second episode

Share it:

Interviewed by TV Line to talk about the fifth season of Lucifer, the first half of which has recently landed in streaming on Netflix, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have revealed some details on theimportant revelation of the second episode, “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer”.

Attention, spoilers follow on Lucifer 5.

As many of you may have already realized, we’re talking about the moment when Michael reveals to Chloe that she is actually a God-created gift for Lucifer, and that her entire existence has been predetermined by just that.

According to Modrovich, theChloe’s celestial origin “It was one of the big issues we wanted to address this season, because we try to listen to our fans. A lot of people wanted to know why Chloe makes Lucifer more vulnerable, so we set ourselves this task.”

Henderson later confirmed that all of this will have a big impact onstory arc of the character. : “You’re always looking for a reason to get a little closer to them … and to get away from them a little bit. Chloe will be shocked that her life choices aren’t really hers. Is she just a pawn in a heavenly game?” Does he really love Lucifer or was it God who decided his feelings? “

For more insights on the episode, we refer you to our review of Lucifer 5×02. Meanwhile, the authors have revealed when work will begin on the second part of Lucifer 5.