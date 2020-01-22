Lucifer 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Images, Cast, News

The Devil, Satan, Belcebú or whatever you want to call it. He has been portrayed to the God of Hell hundreds of times, but as he had done 'Lucifer', the series that currently resides in Netflix, none. And we do not say it, says the high level of audience that has achieved this series of Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, It is the most marathoned series of the streaming platform, with four seasons behind it. Now we have the fifth close to being issued, which, unfortunately, will be the last. What does history hold for us? How will Tom Ellis say goodbye? Are we going to get to the Heavens of emotion?
This is all we know of the fifth (and last) season of 'Lucifer'.
Release date of 'Lucifer 5'
The first two seasons of 'Lucifer' arrived in 2016, one at the beginning of the year and the other in September. The third installment was made in October 2017 and the fourth, already on Netflix, debuted last May. When will the platform release the next installment? A date has not yet been communicated, but we estimate that it will occur in early summer.
Since Netflix gave the bad news of deciding not to renew 'Lucifer' he tried to alleviate his fans announcing that this delivery would be longer than the previous one. In total they will be 16 episodes those that make up this fifth season, which will be broadcast on two separate blocks of eight episodes, as the protagonist of the story, Tom Ellis, revealed last October in The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, as fans will know, this will not be the longest, because when 'Lucifer' was a FOX thing, he had 26 episodes in the third season.
Cast of 'Lucifer 5'
Who is back this season? Obviously 'Lucifer' in the skin of Tom Ellis We can also hope to see again Lauren German in the role of the detective Chloe decker, as well as Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt like Mazikeen and Scarlett Estevez in the shoes of Trixie Espinoza. We also presuppose, as nothing has been confirmed, that Rachael Harris and Aimee Garcia they will return in their respective roles, that is, as the doctor Linda Martin and Ella Lopez.
