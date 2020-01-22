Lucifer 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Images, Cast, News

Fox

Inbar Lavi, which debuted in the previous season as Eve, also appears among the names we assume will return in this fifth installment, although the showrunner Henderson left a message of doubt in an interview with Entertainment Weekly with these words: "We loved working with Inbar (…) But the question is: How much history do we have for that character? We put it in a new and surprising starting point for his life, so I think that is one of the first things we will discuss. My hope is that, anyway, that is not the last time you have seen Eve. "

To finish this section we will talk about God, whose presence is confirmed and will be Dennis Haysbert in charge. Because Lucifer is going to spend some time with his heavenly friend this last season.

The plot of 'Lucifer 5': What will this season be about?

The previous season left the protagonist back to Hell after realizing that as long as he wandered through the mortal world, Earth would never be safe. Will we see him ascend to the mortal world again? We are not going to precede anything, as Modrovich told Ew this season "we try to do it in a completely different address. If everyone is speculating on one thing, then we try to think of getting as far away as possible, so that people don't get bored and we don't get bored. "

"We loved the idea that Lucifer has to face the responsibility of his life, because as much as he realizes who he is, he must also realize the responsibilities he has, "Henderson said." He realized that he is a better man than he always thought he was. And a better man would assume the responsibility he has. "Therefore, everything indicates that we are going to see a internal debate in the protagonist between his imposed morals, his responsibilities, and the past he left behind on Earth, as well as his great love, making it sad. At least in the first episode, whose title was leaked some time ago: 'Really sad devil guy', something that would translate as "a really sad devil"Other titles that have reached us are: the third chapter, for example, is 'Devil!', According to iMDB, while the fourth is 'It Never Ends Well for the Chicken'. We also have 'Detective Amenadiel' (5×05 ), 'BluBallz' (5×06), 'Our Mojo' (5×07) and 'Spoiler Alert' (5×08).

Few clues give us these titles, but it is true that a full season in Hell would not make much sense. We do not know how it will be that the prota manages to ascend again, perhaps it is God himself who gives a special mission to Lucifer Take him back to be near his second family. What is taken for granted is that Chloe will discover its true origin, which is a kind of Gift from God, sent to Earth for Lucifer? How will it be taken?

A musical episode and a brutal fight

Although we don't know the exact plot, what we do know is that we will have an entire episode with music and dances and a fight scene. On the first, it will be the ninth episode that will offer us an entire hour with all the cast members giving everything in the forties. It's more, the episode will be black and white. How Lauren German told The Evening Standard: "None of us are our characters, which is really fun. Everyone has a completely different vision: language, appearance, costumes"

As Tom Ellis revealed to Meter, his favorite stories "have always been stories in which the message at the end is the hope, so we press to achieve it "referring to the plot of this musical episode." I would say that in this episode we make a journey along the path of the Memory with Lucifer We tell a story that answers the question that many fans have been asking themselves. "

And on the fight in question, Lesley-Ann Brandt published in their networks that the creators of 'Lucifer' had confirmed that we will see an EPIC fight scene from Mazikeen.

'Lucifer 5' trailer

It has not yet reached us. We will inform you when it is so.

Images of 'Lucifer 5'

Idem.