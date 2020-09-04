Lucifer 5, new previews on part 2: we will see an unpublished Linda

Share it:

Interviewed by The Wrap to talk about his recent experience with Lucifer, Richard Speight Jr. has revealed some previews on the episode he directed for the second part of the fifth season of the series with Tom Ellis.

“I tell you this. If I have learned anything from Supernatural, it is that the endings don’t mean much “ explained the director about Lucifer’s surprise renewal for a sixth and final season. “I say this because every time I participated in Supernatural and saw how a season ended, I thought that they had ruined everything, that there was no way out and that there was nothing more to tell because the story was over. And in the first The next season’s episode always found a way to get the plane back on track. I have no doubt that the Lucifer writers will do the same. “

Titled ‘A Little Harmless Stalking’, his episode will focus on Dr. Linda Martin: “My second episode explores a lot of Rachel Harris’ character, Dr. Linda. She’s very present in the episode, and it was a real pleasure because she’s a real power as an actress, as well as being a funny person. Much of the episode is. focused on her. Obviously there is Tom Ellis and his storyline as well, but he’s not focused entirely on that. “

Without disclosing important details, Spieght explained that “Linda will be involved in a situation that isn’t usually like her, but she does it for a reason that will make sense as the episode progresses. She’s not always the funny Linda – her character has a lot of heart and this episode proves it.”

