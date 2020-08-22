Lucifer 5, check out the beautiful new posters commissioned by Netflix!

Share it:

This is the big day it finally debuts on Netflix there Lucifer’s fifth season, the series dedicated to the lord of the Underworld that as we have already had the opportunity to see from the trailers, will reserve us many surprises. For the occasion, some extraordinary fan made posters have been published on the social channels.

All the spectators at the sight of these wonderful images went into delirium. In particular we see Lucifer dressed in his classic dark suit and with a mischievous smile making his way through the clouds with big white wings.

Another great fan art shows us Lucifer in cartoon version intent on kissing the detective Chloe Decker, his only love, while the famous father peeps out from above, illuminating everything with a golden light. Not even one is missing Lucifer comic version which, in black and white, announces the arrival of the new episodes in streaming. Finally, another poster introduces us to all the characters of the series including the evil twin brother of the protagonist.

As already partially spoiled by the trailer, in fact, the focus of this season will be represented by the fight between Lucifer and his evil brother Michael, both played by the extraordinary Tom Ellis who managed to diversify the two characters with great work on the set. Although the twins are naturally identical, they differ in fact for particular physical mannerisms and a different linguistic register as revealed by Bryan Woodside in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, despite the fifth season has just landed with only the first part on Netflix, the showrunners are already working on Lucifer 6 and, they announced it will certainly deal with a important topical issue which has held court in recent months. Before enjoying the new episodes, we recommend a video recap of Lucifer 4.