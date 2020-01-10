Luciano Luna will release her first album Mis Palabras con grandes duetos

Share it:

In a talk that the singer Guadalupe Pineda had with EL DEBATE, on the occasion of the release of her record production "Tribute to the Great Composers", she said some words full of certainty: "the singers would be nothing without the lyrics, without the melodies of these great authors, of the composers who give us the opportunity to communicate with the public. " One of the most recognized and respected composers in the Mexican Regional is Luciano Luna, who works on an interesting musical project: his first album with several of his greatest hits that made famous groups and singers, but now in his voice!".

"I said at the time, 'when I can complete a record with my successes I will record them already with my voice' thank God right now, I say it with all humility, I can fill several albums of my successes and that gives me a lot of pride , it had been taking me, today I decided to do it but I wanted to do it in a very different way, "Luciano Luna said in an interview with Video Rola.

I selected many of the voices that made some songs famous.

One of the artists that will be part of his album that will be called "My Words" (in honor of the first song they recorded), is Luis Alfonso Partida "El Yaki". When he was a vocalist for Banda El Recodo he recorded with his voice the compositions of Luciano Luna "The best of all" and "Tell me that you love me", however, for this long-awaited album he will record duet with Luciano the song "Then we are", song that he recorded a few years ago "The mother of all bands" but not in the voice of El Yaqui.

Another of the singers confirmed by Luciano Luna, was Luis Ángel Franco "El Flaco" (former vocalist of Los Recoditos ", who at the time recorded him" While you played ".

With him I am going to record "Why we finished? Gerardo Ortíz recorded me and it will not necessarily be in the same arrangements.

"Why do we finish 'it was recorded in band and I will record it in mariachi, the one that was recorded in northern I will record it in band, I will make a combination of rhythms, the confirmed ones are friends and they are great artists like Regulo Caro, Luis Coronel , El Bebeto … ", said the Sinaloense singer-songwriter.

The first single that will be released in February will be "Your words", the first composition that a group recorded for Luciano Luna; for his album this song will be recorded with La Maquinaria Norteña, and will also include two unpublished tracks.









Learn more about the compositions of maestro Luciano Luna in this song that Spotify published: