Luciana Littizzetto single after 20 years: why did she end up with Davide Graziani?

July 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Luciana Littizzetto it's what we would call an explosive mix of comedy, exuberance and irreverence and we have rarely seen it without words at What's the weather like or in other films that starred her. The actress, well known for her privacy on her private life, however, announced a few hours ago break with partner Davide Graziani.

Since 1997, the actress and musician stopped by the group Africa Unite they have shared more than 20 years of life and although they are never married, they have now adopted the adults Vanessa and Jordan, respectively 25 and 22 years old.

Little is known about their breakup, having only recently been revealed. Littizzetto simply stated:

"We all deal with disillusionment and it is not only about men, but also about friends. You thought you had a loyalty relationship and you find out that it isn't. I demand loyal dissent. At the moment I am confused. I think I may find syntonies with another person. After the age of 50, you begin to realize that it may happen that you never fall in love again. And so you learn to think for yourself. If you have a person with whom you have shared a lot and maybe there is no more passion but there is still the esteem and the possibility of a future of things in common, you have to hold on. It all ends when you lose esteem: if you look at that person and understand that he is not what you thought, maybe there really is no more hope ".

His words seem very disillusioned, perhaps because of discussions and quarrels resulting in some kind of apparently incurable fracture.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

