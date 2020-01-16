TV Shows

Lucía Méndez is depressed about the death of Chamín Correa

January 16, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Mexican actress and singer Lucía Méndez, was honest during an interview in front of the cameras of Radio Formula and confessed to feeling depressed and very sad for that of singer Chamín Correa, El Requinto de Oro, with whom he collaborated on different occasions.

The well-known Mexican musician Chamín Correa, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 90 years of age, this was reported by singer Carlos Cuevas through an emotional message posted on his official Twitter account.

The famous assured that the death of the Mexican artist, whom he described as a genius and an incredible human being, has affected him a lot and that he feels quite sad.

My deepest condolences to the whole family. I am very sad because Chamin is really a genius, the best requinto in the world and he will always leave us his memory and his beautiful things, "said Lucia.

During the interview, Lucía Méndez took the opportunity to remember all those times when she had the opportunity to work with him and said that her loss hurts a lot, to the point of becoming depressed.

He made me wonderful records and was an amazing human being. I am very sad, one more loss, I am depressed. I feel bad. I send you a kiss".

