Lucía Méndez appears with tremendous hickey and rains criticism

The controversial singer and actress Lucía Méndez was involved in a great wave of criticism after appearing before the media with a tremendous hickey on her neck, which reveals that it could be for the past February 14.

It was during his arrival at the CDMX International Airport on his arrival from Guatemala where the famous 65-year-old was intercepted by the media to be questioned about his successful presentation by the city, but the issue was diverted when they noticed the unusual brand he presented.

It seems that Méndez's intimate life continues to be an adventure, since after his trip through Guatemala he appeared with that curious brand that, when questioned by the media, jokingly expressed that it could be treated by the February 14th.

But this did not end there, Lucia also questioned the media in a joking way if she could not bring a hickey or what, likewise, as a follow-up action, she proceeded to show in detail the mark that brought the trip from Guatemala, where she offered A concert for more than 8 thousand people.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Lucía Méndez had no taps or hair on his tongue, since he has decided on several occasions to speak without fear of what they will say.

After this statement, on social networks, critics have rained on the part of Internet users, who say that this action is not worthy of a lady like her, as well as that she is no longer in an age to continue doing this kind of thing.








