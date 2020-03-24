Lucia Bosé in five essential films

Share it:

Yesterday it was revealed that one of the victims of the terrible pandemic of the coronavirus that plagues the world is Lucia Bosé. Due to her advanced age (89 years) and having spent years without working, for many she is only known by her last name, whom we directly associate with her son Miguel or her granddaughter (and also disappeared) Bimba.

But behind this name, and that striking blue hair, is one of the most important figures of Italian neorealism and an unprecedented cultural ambassador.

Born in Italy prior to World War II, Lucia Bosé would begin to be known after being chosen Miss in the late 1940s. This would help her in her leap into the world of cinema, which, at that time, was experiencing a period of maximum splendor with the appearance of neorealism and a whole saga of mythical directors who are still influential in world cinema.

Out of the more than fifty works in which Bosé appears, we selected these five because they represent very well his versatility, the number of important directors with whom he worked and, sometimes, they can help us to make a biographical review.

Chronicle of a love (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1950)

One of the two films in which he participated back in 1950 (his debut year) was neither more nor less than 'Chronicle of a love' ('Cronaca di un amore'), Antonioni's first film, with which he would work more times. Unbeknownst to anyone in this romantic drama, not only was a star born, but a master of Italian cinema.

Far from the prevailing neorealism, this film would be closer to a melodrama by Douglas Sirk (trend in North America) but with a refined criticism of the bourgeoisie that somehow comes to represent the exaggerated class difference in post-Mussolini Italy. A dazzling Bosé played a woman who is spied on by her husband when he suspects an extramarital affair.

It can be seen on Filmin.

The Lady without Camellias (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1953)

In this drama set in the world of cinema, Lucía Bosé was Clara, a woman obsessed with succeeding in her acting career. In the line of 'Bellísima' ('Bellissima', 1951), 'Eva in the nude' ('All About Eve', 1950) or 'La reina del Vaudeville' ('Gypsy', 1962), 'La dama sin camelias' ('La Signora Senza Camelie', 1953) set in show business that social rise that so many desperate people sought after the war.

In the case of this film from an individual point of view, and in the case of Visconti's 'Bellísima' with a mother desperate to help her children move forward in a country that has lost everything. The American films cited above help us see that this was something that affected the entire western world.

Along with Crónica de un amor it can also be seen on Filmin.

Death of a cyclist (Juan Antonio Bardem, 1955)

First of the films in Spain by Lucía Bosé, and the first in Spanish after marrying the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín. In this essential classic of Spanish cinema, the story of a man and his lover (a bourgeois woman played by Bosé) is told who, by accident, run over a cyclist and will do whatever it takes because no one discovers them.

Another film that supposes a biting criticism of the bourgeoisie that she had benefited so much from the conflicts of the first half of the 20th century and that, in some areas of Spain, she still practiced slavery; see 'The Holy Innocents' (1984). In 'Death of a Cyclist', this is explicitly depicted in speaking of death and the way in which the powerful concealed the repression.

It is available in Flixolé.

This is the dawn (Luis Buñuel, 1956)

Already in exile (on horseback between Mexico and France), Buñuel would direct this melodrama, quite far from its incisive style, where, once again, we observe an evident judgment on the bourgeoisie. In 'Así es la aurora' ('Cela s'appelle l'aurore', 1956), Lucía Bosé plays Angela, a woman who feels abandoned by her husband when he begins to help poor people with problems.

Under the love story, Buñuel hides a powerful portrait of class consciousness that little by little society was gaining and that would make Europe prosper. When the bourgeois breaks his bubble and encounters reality, he would end up becoming pious, something that Buñuel himself would experience in Mexico and would leave latent in 'The Forgotten' (1950).

Unfortunately, it is not found on any platform, it is one of the most unknown works of the Aragonese director.

Blood stains on a new car (Antonio Mercero, 1975)

Although it is not a brilliant work, it was necessary to include in these recommendations some of the films that Lucia Bosé made after her return to the cinema, and this one in particular stupendously represents the change in the cultural and social paradigm of post-Franco Spain in which the entire Bosé family would have a place.

A film about a wealthy man who, after not stopping to help those injured in a car accident, will begin to show blood stains on the seats of his vehicle.

A subtle way of showing the crimes of the dictatorship under the command of a director who, in the vindicable 'Papa's War' (1977), managed to make the perfect portrait of the last years of the regime and which he defined, in 'Blue Summer '(1981-1982), the entire transition with a sense of humor and heart.

It is also not available on any platform.

Although these two titles are difficult to find, it is worth noting them due to the importance of their respective authors and the relevant sociocultural context in which they arise, which demonstrate the intense life of changes and transitions, both political and ideological, in which the eternal Lucia Bosé lived.

An interpreter that leaves us an imposing and representative filmography; few artists can boast of having worked with Michelangelo Antonioni, Federico Fellini —'Fellini Satiricon '(1969) -, Jean Cocteau —'The testament of Orpheus' (1960) – or Luis Buñuel, among many others.