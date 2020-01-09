Lucia Alemany debuts in the long with 'The innocence'

Lucia Alemany

And in his debut he has Laia Marull, Sergi López Y Joel Bosqued among others. A very personal project, but for that, it had to be worked in a very particular way. "The first thing we knew was how to roll. Because at the time the project was born, which is from the short film, we knew we were going to make a film that relied on realism, and for that we had to have improvisation, and for this we also had to break the rules of the conventional".

That is why Alemany believes that the producers were very brave. And is that the conventional style and improvisation could not go hand in hand. The story was filmed in Traiguera, Castellón, the land of the filmmaker. "When we were already in family in the town and the material was seen, we caught the roll and accepted that unconventional filming as part of the style, which is what we needed".

The perfect candidate

Finding a protagonist like 'Innocence', in which the full weight of the story should be placed, is not an easy task. But then, the proof of a debutant Carmen Arrufat appeared. "When I saw Carmen I had it very clear. The casting process that was done after sending us the test was three hours. I insisted that I wasn't going to do more castings to show them that it had to be her. "

The shooting was certainly very hard for the young actress. "I have already told him more than once to say: 'Carmen, if they ask you that I mistreated you, say it, I don't care,' but he gave it all"The director says Arrufat was holding on"She was holding on, and me too because it wasn't easy for me to teach it. It was our method, whatever it is called. What we wanted was true and true is what we have achieved".