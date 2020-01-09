Lucia Alemany debuts in the long with 'The innocence'

Lucia Alemany It comes from ESCAC. After the short film '14 years and one day 'premieres in the world of the film with' La inocencia ', a story with a background that he knows well. Shot in Traiguera, Castellón, his land of all life, picks up the passage to the maturity of a teenager who has to grow up in an oppressive environment. "I had to explain a story that I knew how to tell well. The fact that the movie is about and that I considered important enough to talk about. It was not a matter of getting Google to search how people react in such a situation".
Alemany started working as a production meritorious in 'El olivo' and when he agreed with the executive producers, he showed them the short film. "They liked it and I said, 'Well, I have the script for a long time.' It was a lie, I had nothing written"However, I had the idea."So I had Laia, and we started writing that script from the story for a month. It took three. But they liked it. And there starts a process that has lasted four years".
And in his debut he has Laia Marull, Sergi López Y Joel Bosqued among others. A very personal project, but for that, it had to be worked in a very particular way. "The first thing we knew was how to roll. Because at the time the project was born, which is from the short film, we knew we were going to make a film that relied on realism, and for that we had to have improvisation, and for this we also had to break the rules of the conventional".
That is why Alemany believes that the producers were very brave. And is that the conventional style and improvisation could not go hand in hand. The story was filmed in Traiguera, Castellón, the land of the filmmaker. "When we were already in family in the town and the material was seen, we caught the roll and accepted that unconventional filming as part of the style, which is what we needed".
The perfect candidate
Finding a protagonist like 'Innocence', in which the full weight of the story should be placed, is not an easy task. But then, the proof of a debutant Carmen Arrufat appeared. "When I saw Carmen I had it very clear. The casting process that was done after sending us the test was three hours. I insisted that I wasn't going to do more castings to show them that it had to be her. "
The shooting was certainly very hard for the young actress. "I have already told him more than once to say: 'Carmen, if they ask you that I mistreated you, say it, I don't care,' but he gave it all"The director says Arrufat was holding on"She was holding on, and me too because it wasn't easy for me to teach it. It was our method, whatever it is called. What we wanted was true and true is what we have achieved".
The story is about how Lis, a teenage girl who lives in a town, learns to leave a relationship and mature. "With that age, or even as adults, leaving someone is like thinking you're the bad guy in the movie, and leaving someone is often healthy", Explain. "For me it is important to see how this girl falls in love, the whole flash comes and she had to realize that she has to leave this kid. And on the other, that is breaking with all the patterns in your family ". At home the young girl has a patriarchal father (López), a mother worried about what they will say (Marull). "What you have to do is cut for the healthy and free yourself. And fight for your dream".
That pressure, says Alemany, exists in a town and in the big city. "I have placed it in a town and put it in a jail, because at 17 I felt like I was in a jail"And that feeling of realism and freshness is evident in the plot that is seen on the big screen."The movie is what it is. It's like children, you have to love them as they are. It is what it is and has taken us to San Sebastián – (went through the last 67th edition of the contest) – and hashis own soul and his own personality".
The movie hits theaters the 10th of January.
