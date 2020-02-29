TV Shows

Lucero's daughter enjoys the beach with her beautiful mother

February 29, 2020
Edie Perez
There is no doubt that Lucero knows how to spend time with his children, proof of this was how he spent it with his daughter with whom he went to the beach to enjoy a pleasant moment away from the stage.

As everyone knows, Lucerito is very attached to his famous mother and has shown it when he attends an awards ceremony or red carpet where they squander love for the perfect mother-to-daughter relationship.

Remember that on more than one occasion the fans of the actress have also been surprised to see the tremendous resemblance that exists between the two women and although others claim that it is identical to her father Manuel Mijares, many remain with what is Lucero's copy .

Lucerito posing very cheerful on the beach / screenshot

"Your Lucero who looks so much like you, not only in the smile but in this unique brightness that characterizes them," "I love the complicity and love that is here," were some of the comments that both women receive.

Recall that Lucero has tried that his daughter does not get very involved in the entertainment world, but it seems that the young woman is destined to enter the world, because she made a duet with her father with whom she fell in love with millions, because her voice It sounds very soft and delicate like that of an angel, netizens say.

