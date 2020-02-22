Lucero leaves the glamor to enjoy a Saturday in facades and sweeping

Share it:

Lucero made it clear to his more than two million fans that he doesn't need to be glamorous all the time to get everyone's attention, he also showed that he is a mother and wants to be in the comfort of his home.

Proof of this was the photo that he uploaded on his social networks where he is seen in pajamas and singing in a very funny way, because he made gestures before the cameras so that his fans would enjoy it even more achieving his goal.

"Nice beautiful Saturday, may God bless you, you are beautiful," "You made my day my Lu," "First yesterday with your beautiful words and singing your love and now this," his fans wrote to Lucero.

Remember that Lucero is promoting his upcoming concerts with which he promises a completely renewed show and that the singer's career includes many successes.

As if that were not enough, the singer is very proud of her daughter who is making her way in the world of music because a few months ago she made her debut with her father Manuel Mijares who taught her the bases to become the next star.